MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's central bank told
Deutsche Bank about suspicious trades made by the
German bank's clients via its Moscow office, a senior central
bank official said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank, which is being investigated over "mirror
trades" which may have allowed customers to move money from one
country to another without alerting authorities, then informed
its compliance department, "and that's where it all started,"
Dmitry Skobelkin, a central bank deputy governor said.
Skobelkin told reporters that such trades were not taking
place at Deutsche Bank now.
Reuters reported in July that New York State's Department of
Financial Services had asked Deutsche Bank for detailed
information on possible money-laundering transactions by some
clients in Russia worth billions of dollars.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Alexander Smith)