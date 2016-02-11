MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's central bank told Deutsche Bank about suspicious trades made by the German bank's clients via its Moscow office, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, which is being investigated over "mirror trades" which may have allowed customers to move money from one country to another without alerting authorities, then informed its compliance department, "and that's where it all started," Dmitry Skobelkin, a central bank deputy governor said.

Skobelkin told reporters that such trades were not taking place at Deutsche Bank now.

Reuters reported in July that New York State's Department of Financial Services had asked Deutsche Bank for detailed information on possible money-laundering transactions by some clients in Russia worth billions of dollars. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alexander Smith)