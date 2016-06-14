FRANKFURT, June 14 Deutsche Bank has hiked provisions for a share trading fraud in Russia, where it is investigating suspicious client activity that prompted the bank to partially pull back from the country, two people close to the matter said.

A charge of around 450 million euros ($504.41 million) that Deutsche Bank booked last year, but had declined to break down, is mainly related to the Russian share trading fraud, the sources said.

($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)