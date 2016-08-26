BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
FRANKFURT Aug 27 Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank on Friday said it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local Banco Comafi as part of its strategy plan to streamline business abroad.
The sale of the unit, which employs 86 people, is expected to close in the first half of 2017, Deutsche Bank said in a statement, adding that government, corporate and institutional clients in Argentina would continue to be served via the bank's regional and global locations.
As part of its Strategy 2020, the lender aims to become more efficient and cuts down its business abroad. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.