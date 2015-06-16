FRANKFURT, June 16 Deutsche Bank private banking arm Sal.Oppenheim is assisting state prosecutors in a tax probe involving certain investment funds, the private bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sal.Oppenheim, which Deutsche Bank bought in 2010, said an internal investigation had found indications of transactions that could have tax effects and that it had immediately informed authorities.

State prosecutors had asked for and had been given documents linked to the case, it said.

"Sal.Oppenheim has pledged prosecutors full cooperation in further investigations," the bank said in the statement.

Earlier, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Cologne prosecutors were investigating whether wealthy Sal.Oppenheim clients may have evaded taxes with help from the investment funds and that 14 current or former employees of the private bank were targets of the probe.

The paper said that 28 offices and residences were searched last week in the investigation.

Cologne prosecutors and Sal. Oppenheim declined to comment on the newspaper report.

The paper said the investigation centres around special funds in Luxembourg that allow interim profits to remain tax free so that tax is only paid when the fund is exited.

But that tax treatment applies only if the client exercises no influence over the investment decisions of the fund.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said some clients did seek to influence the funds, but it was not clear whether they broke tax law in the process.

Deutsche Bank has been dogged by legal investigations that have undermined shareholder confidence in the bank and contributed to a decision earlier this month by co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen to step down early.

Frankfurt prosecutors only last week searched Deutsche Bank offices in connection with a separate investigation of client securities transactions.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Writing by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)