FRANKFURT, June 16 Deutsche Bank
private banking arm Sal.Oppenheim is assisting state prosecutors
in a tax probe involving certain investment funds, the private
bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sal.Oppenheim, which Deutsche Bank bought in 2010, said an
internal investigation had found indications of transactions
that could have tax effects and that it had immediately informed
authorities.
State prosecutors had asked for and had been given documents
linked to the case, it said.
"Sal.Oppenheim has pledged prosecutors full cooperation in
further investigations," the bank said in the statement.
Earlier, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported that Cologne prosecutors were investigating whether
wealthy Sal.Oppenheim clients may have evaded taxes with help
from the investment funds and that 14 current or former
employees of the private bank were targets of the probe.
The paper said that 28 offices and residences were searched
last week in the investigation.
Cologne prosecutors and Sal. Oppenheim declined to comment
on the newspaper report.
The paper said the investigation centres around special
funds in Luxembourg that allow interim profits to remain tax
free so that tax is only paid when the fund is exited.
But that tax treatment applies only if the client exercises
no influence over the investment decisions of the fund.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said some clients did seek to
influence the funds, but it was not clear whether they broke tax
law in the process.
Deutsche Bank has been dogged by legal investigations that
have undermined shareholder confidence in the bank and
contributed to a decision earlier this month by co-chief
executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen to step down early.
Frankfurt prosecutors only last week searched Deutsche Bank
offices in connection with a separate investigation of client
securities transactions.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Writing by Jonathan Gould.
Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)