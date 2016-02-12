BRUSSELS Feb 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday brushed aside concerns about Deutsche Bank whose shares fell to a 30-year low early this week, saying Germany's largest lender was "strong."

"Deutsche Bank has enough capital," Schaeuble said in Brussels after talks with his euro zone colleagues.

Deutsche Bank shares were up 9.8 percent on Friday.