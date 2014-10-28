(Corrects dates in last paragraph)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Bank will
reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former
finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs
banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO
Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, the bank
said on Tuesday.
Henry Ritchotte, age 51, will continue as chief operating
officer with responsibility for technology and operations, and
will in addition assume responsibility for the bank's global
digital agenda, Deutsche said in a statement.
Krause will take on strategy alongside his CFO duties on
Nov. 1 and Schenck will assume the CFO title on May 21, 2015.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)