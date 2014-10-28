* CFO Krause to take up new operations role
* Goldman Sachs banker Schenck to be named new CFO
* Operations head Ritchotte to lead 'digital' operations
(Adds report on Ritchotte, background)
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Deutsche Bank will
reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former
finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs
banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO
Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, German media
reported on Tuesday.
Operations chief Henry Ritchotte will in turn move into a
newly created position on the management board leading the
bank's technology operations, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the reports.
The reshuffle comes just days after the bank surprised
investors with a strong showing in the European Central Bank's
balance sheet checks and as Germany's top lender defends its
position as Europe's top investment bank.
Krause, who joined from luxury auto maker BMW in
2008, ushered Deutsche Bank through major capital hikes and the
depths of the global financial crisis, and most recently through
the ECB stress tests, where Deutsche Bank passed by a wide
margin with negligible corrections to its accounts.
"My job isn't just balancing the books. A CFO also has to
think strategically," Krause was quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung
as saying.
But he also came under fire following criticism from U.S.
regulators for shoddy regulatory reporting, weak technology and
inadequate auditing and oversight, which the bank later
addressed in part by hiring 500 U.S. staff.
Schenck joined E.ON, Germany's biggest energy group, in 2006
as chief financial officer from Goldman Sachs and then switched
back to investment banking for Goldman in London in 2013. He
worked at consultancy McKinsey before moving to Goldman in 2001.
"He's got a really big sense of humor and is easy to work
with. He doesn't hide stuff or act territorial," said one former
colleague who declined to be named. "He belongs to the good old
Goldman Sachs culture."
The bank will also name Christian Sewing to the management
board as head of auditing, the magazine said.
Deutsche Bank will report group earnings on Wednesday and is
expected to show that rising legal costs ate into an otherwise
robust quarter.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Christoph Steitz and William Hardy)