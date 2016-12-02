BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
NEW YORK Dec 2 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $60 million to settle U.S litigation by traders and other investors who accused the German bank of conspiring to manipulate gold prices.
Details of the preliminary settlement were filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The settlement requires court approval.
In October, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $38 million to settle similar claims related to silver prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO