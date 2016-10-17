BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
NEW YORK Oct 17 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $38 million to settle U.S. litigation over allegations it illegally conspired with other banks to fix silver prices at the expense of investors, according to court papers filed on Monday.
The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan federal court, came in one of many recent lawsuits in which investors have accused banks of conspiring to rig rates and prices in financial and commodities markets. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.