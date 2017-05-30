(Corrects headline to Federal Reserve instead of NY Fed, corrects paragraph 1 to Tuesday instead of Monday)

WASHINGTON May 30 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for failing to ensure its systems would detect money laundering regulations and it said the lender agreed to increase its controls.

The New York Fed found that the German bank had faulty systems to detect suspicious transactions between 2011 and 2015, the central bank said in its filing. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker)