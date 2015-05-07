May 7 Advisory firm ISS has recommended Deutsche
Bank investors vote against approval of the actions
of its management board, citing the bank's failings in the Libor
rate-rigging scandal and its co-CEO's involvement in a fraud
investigation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank's shareholders are scheduled to vote to ratify
the management board's actions for 2014 at its annual meeting on
May 21.
"The bank's unsatisfactory risk-management (of)
Libor-related issues ... directly led to larger penalties and
thus larger losses for shareholders -- for which the management
board bears ultimate responsibility," the newspaper quoted ISS
as saying in a note to investors. (on.ft.com/1El0bqv)
ISS, however, recommended that investors back the bank's
supervisory board because because many of its members had been
appointed after the Libor-related wrongdoing ceased, the FT
said.
Deutsche Bank agreed last month to pay $2.5 billion to U.S.
and British authorities for manipulation of the Libor benchmark
interest rate.
Its co-CEO Juergen Fitschen remains on trial, accused of
giving misleading evidence relating to the 2002 collapse of the
Kirch media group. Fitschen has denied the
charges.
Deutsche Bank did not respond immediately to an email
seeking comments outside of regular business hours in Germany.
ISS was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Goodman)