ECB considers review of Deutsche Bank shareholders - source

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - Europe's top banking regulator, the European Central Bank (ECB), is considering carrying out a review of Deutsche Bank's two largest shareholders, a regulatory source said on Monday.

The ECB may launch so-called ownership control procedures to scrutinize both Qatar's royal family and China's HNA, which each own just under 10 percent of the shares of Germany's flagship lender.

"That the ECB is investigating or considering to investigate the shareholdings is indeed accurate," said the person speaking on condition of anonymity.

News of the possible review was first reported by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday.

