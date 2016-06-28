FRANKFURT, June 28 Billionaire investor George
Soros took out a bet of more than 100 million euros ($111
million) that Deutsche Bank shares would fall at the
time of Britain's vote to quit the European Union, according to
a regulatory filing.
Soros, who is renowned for successfully betting against the
pound in 1992, had a "short" position of 0.51 percent or about 7
million Deutsche Bank shares on June 24, the filing shows. There
was no record of such a position in the days before.
Deutsche Bank shares have fallen about 17 percent since June
23, the day of the referendum, which could make Soros millions
of dollars. However, on Tuesday he still held a short position
of 0.46 percent, a separate filing showed.
In short selling trades, investors borrow securities and
sell them on, hoping to buy them back at a lower price and book
the difference as a profit.
Soros was not immediately available for comment.
Banks across Europe have been battered by Britain's decision
to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23.
Deutsche Bank, which is undergoing a deep restructuring, has
been hamstrung by having to pay out billions of dollars of fines
to end a slew of legal disputes. Its shares are down more than
50 percent over the last year.
Soros said on Monday he had not speculated against the
British pound in the run-up to the referendum. "In fact, he was
long the British Pound leading up to the vote," a spokesman for
Soros said.
Separately, hedge fund Marshall Wace also held a short
position in Deutsche Bank of about 0.5 percent on June 24, a
filing showed.
German daily Die Welt reported the short positions earlier.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter and
Alexander Smith)