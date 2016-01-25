* Bank units fined, ordered to pay compensation
* Case involved sale that triggered Nov 2010 stock market
plunge
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Jan 25 A South Korean court on Monday
sentenced a Deutsche Bank AG trader to five years in
jail, a court official said, in a 2010 market manipulation case
that saw stocks plunge after Deutsche dumped shares soon before
the local market closed.
The court also ordered the German bank's local securities
unit to pay about 2.8 billion won ($2.34 million) in fines and
restitution, a court official told Reuters, adding that
Deutsche's South Korean banking unit was also ordered to pay
around 43.7 billion won.
The case involved the two Deutsche units selling about 2.4
trillion won worth of stocks on the Seoul bourse on Nov. 11,
2010, triggering a plunge in share prices in the benchmark KOSPI
in the closing minutes of trade that day, the Seoul
Central District Court official said.
The Deutsche Securities employee, identified by the court as
Park Do-joon, was at the time a senior vice president in charge
of stock derivatives, according to Yonhap news agency.
Defendants made unlawful gains through derivatives they had
previously bought by selling off a large quantity of stocks,
pushing down the benchmark index on an option expiry day, the
court said. Domestic investors lost about 140 billion won due to
the drop, regulators have said.
Asked about the ruling, Hong Kong-based spokesman Michael
West said Deutsche Bank "respectfully acknowledges the court's
decision".
"Deutsche Bank has strengthened its systems and controls and
is committed to compliance with applicable laws and regulation
in all jurisdictions," he added, declining further comment.
In the same case, South Korean prosecutors in 2011 had also
charged three former Deutsche employees who are not South Korean
nationals, but have not been able to ascertain their
whereabouts, the country's Financial Supervisory Service said on
Monday.
Of 15 cases brought by South Korean entities claiming
damages against Deutsche for the share price drop, four are
still pending, Yonhap reported.
($1 = 1,192.5800 won)
