Feb 11 Rating agency Standard and Poors (S&P) on
Thursday said it cut Deutsche Bank AG's Tier 1
securities rating to B+ from BB- and also lowered Deutsche Bank
Capital Finance Trust I perpetual Tier 2 instrument rating to
BB- from BB.
S&P said the bank's 4.3 billion euros pro forma payment
capacity for 2017 should be sufficient to enable continued Tier
1 interest payments, but its German GAAP earnings prospects are
difficult to foresee amidst restructuring and volatile market
conditions.
The rating change with a stable outlook reflects the
expectation that the Frankfurt-based bank will make steady
progress during the next two years toward its financial and
operational targets for 2020, S&P added.
Shares of Deutsche Bank have fallen about 40 percent since
the start of this year as shareholders expressed doubts over the
management's execution of its two-year turnaround plan,
announced last October.
The bank, seeking to reassure investors, said on Monday it
had "sufficient" reserves to make payments due this year on AT1
securities.
Deutsche Bank is also looking at buying back several billion
euros worth of its debt in an effort to reverse the falling
value of its securities, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.
However, S&P expects the German bank's profitability to
remain relatively poor in 2016-2017, due to restructuring
charges and likely further litigation provisions.
