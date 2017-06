FRANKFURT May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shares in Deutsche Bank earlier spiked higher briefly, with a trader citing a Bloomberg report saying Qatar had asked German regulators to lift its stake in the bank to over 10 percent.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin both declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan)