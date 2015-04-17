FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank
rejected a media report that its executive board had decided to
sell its Postbank unit but keep other retail
operations as part of a restructuring plan.
Earlier on Friday, magazine Der Spiegel magazine reported
that the board had come to the conclusion to sell Postbank and
some international retail operations but to keep its own
Deutsche Bank-branded retail chain.
"The Management Board of Deutsche Bank is considering a
number of options as part of its ongoing strategy review
process. It is inaccurate to report that the Management Board
has made a decision," Deutsche said in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier this week that cost cuts alone were
not an option for the bank's restructuring and that the lender
was looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its
Postbank arm, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Bank's non-executive supervisory board is expected
to meet to discuss the revamp on April 24.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Harro ten Wolde)