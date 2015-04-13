FRANKFURT, April 13 Deutsche Bank's management board aims to decide on its future business model next week and present its strategy at an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on April 24, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday without citing sources.

If supervisory board questions can be answered quickly, the strategy could be made public on April 29 alongside first-quarter earnings figures, the paper said, adding that the management board has yet to reach a consensus on the business model.

Germany's biggest lender has said it is reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that will take the bank to 2018 and beyond.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman on Monday repeated that it planned to make more detailed information public in the second quarter.

Two sources familiar with Deutsche Bank's internal discussions told Reuters on March 21 that the lender's retail operations would bear the brunt of its planned restructuring and would most likely be spun off in a stock market listing.

