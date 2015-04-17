FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank's
board has decided to sell its Postbank unit, rather
than splitting off all retail operations at Germany's biggest
lender, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, without citing
sources.
"An alternative model that foresaw the complete separation
of retail banking business appears not to have found sufficient
support in the management board," the magazine said.
The Deutsche Bank branded branch network would therefore
remain a part of the company, though there would be branch
closures and some foreign business would be wound down, the
magazine said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report, repeating
it plans to reveal the results of its strategy review by the end
of June.
Reuters reported earlier this week that cost cuts alone were
not an option for the bank's restructuring and that the lender
was looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its
Postbank arm, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Bank's non-executive supervisory board is expected
to meet to discuss the revamp on April 24.
