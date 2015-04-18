* Management board majority favours keeping some retail ops
* Only Postbank would be sold under currently favoured plan
* Deutsche's own-branded retail network faces deep cuts
FRANKFURT, April 18 Deutsche Bank
will sell Postbank but keep a pared back own-brand
retail business in the overhaul plan currently favoured by
management, sources familiar with the internal discussions at
Germany's biggest lender said.
Only two management board members support dumping all retail
activities, with the other six favouring just selling Postbank,
the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as
the matter is not public. The bank will decide on the
hotly-debated overhaul as soon as next week, they added.
Seven years after the financial crisis started, Deutsche is
looking to overhaul its business after falling far short of its
return-on-equity targets and suffering a string of regulatory
fines and legal challenges.
The choice to keep most retail operations and offload only
Postbank, which Deutsche bought in steps for about 6 billion
euros ($6.5 billion) starting in 2008, is a concession to credit
rating agencies concerned a complete retail exit would raise
Deutsche's risk profile and cost of funding, the sources said.
It's also a nod to concerns in Berlin that a total retail
exit would see the country's flagship bank lose touch with its
home market, the sources said. Deutsche's own-brand retail chain
serves some 8.5 million Germans through around 730 branches.
By selling Postbank, Deutsche aims to raise capital and
retreat from the low-profit battlefield that is German retail
banking, dominated by savings and cooperative banks.
NOBODY SPARED
Deep cuts will accompany any overhaul plan, including
closing up to a third of the group's remaining German branches,
the sources said, in what would be a dramatic retreat from main
street.
Postbank, which serves 14 million clients from 1,100
branches integrated into the postal system, would be sold via
the stock market, placed with a strategic investor or perhaps
even with a private equity specialist, the sources said.
Postbank has burdened Deutsche with restructuring costs and
write-offs since its purchase. Deutsche has invested heavily in
technology upgrades to both retail brands in an attempt to cut
operating costs but progress has been slow.
The challenge to any Postbank sale would be finding a buyer
willing to pay enough to allow Deutsche to avoid billions in
writedowns.
Previously, sources had told Reuters a plan to sell all of
Deutsche's retail banking business to focus on investment and
commercial banking was the favoured route, after the bank's
supervisory board reviewed up to five options at a meeting on
March 20.
Whether Deutsche ditches retail entirely, thereby abandoning
its "universal" model, or just opts to cut loose Postbank, it
will represent an about-face for a group that has boasted how
its wide retail activities offer a stabilizing counterweight to
volatile investment banking and capital markets activities.
All the models considered by management also envisage taking
a knife to activities in the investment bank that are low-profit
or overly burdensome in terms of their regulatory capital
requirements, the sources said.
The bank's supervisory board is expected to review proposals
at an extraordinary meeting on April 24 and grill management on
details before signing off on any plans ahead of its quarterly
results scheduled for April 29.
The group has spent 7 billion euros in the past three years
on fines and settlements and another 4 billion on restructuring,
including the integration of Postbank.
Those costs have contributed to Deutsche Bank falling short
of its own goals, with group return on equity of 3 percent in
2014 far from a 2015 target of 12 percent.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on options,
except to say the bank still aimed to conclude its deliberations
by the end of June.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
