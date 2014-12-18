FRANKFURT Dec 18 Deutsche Bank is considering strategic changes, which include the sale of its Postbank unit, due to disappointing group performance, Germany's Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

Germany's largest bank would present those changes at the latest at the next annual shareholder meeting in May, the magazine said in the summary of an article sent ahead of publication on Friday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)