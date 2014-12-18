* Deutsche Bank says preparing strategy review in 2015
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Dec 18 Deutsche Bank AG
will review its strategy and profit targets next year and may
sell its Postbank-branded retail unit, in a major
reversal as a hoped-for turnaround in profitability slips out of
reach.
The bank said on Thursday it would update strategic targets
in 2015 as its three-year-old plan came to an end, heralding an
overhaul of the roadmap that aimed to make it Europe's last
investment bank with a global footprint.
The bank's comments come after Manager magazine said
Deutsche was considering a possible Postbank sale. Two people
close to the bank's strategic thinking, who declined to be
named, confirmed it was mulling the sale of the retail network.
Germany's biggest lender said it would be irresponsible to
speculate on the sale of any business and declined further
comment.
The magazine said big shareholders including the Qatari
royal family, with 5.8 percent, had expressed displeasure with
progress in the group's turnaround led by co-Chief Executives
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen.
No-one could be reached for comment at the public relations
agency which deals with matters relating to the Qatar royal
family.
Manager said the shareholder disquiet could lead Deutsche to
make changes including the sale of its Postbank division,
purchased between 2008 and 2009. Spain's Banco Santander
would be an interested buyer, the magazine said.
Santander declined to comment.
A sale of Postbank, purchased as Europe reeled under the
financial crisis, would represent a major reversal for the bank,
which had sought to diversify its earnings away from volatile
investment banking.
MAJOR SETBACK
Overhauling the group's profit targets, unveiled in 2012 and
diluted once already in 2014, would also represent a major
setback for Jain and Fitschen, who have had to contend with
heavy costs for fines and settlements for activities.
The targets have slipped increasingly out of reach, leaving
investors frustrated. They have seen returns diluted by a $12
billion rights issue this year as Deutsche restocked its balance
sheet ahead of European stress tests.
Deutsche's return on equity of less than 3 percent in the
first nine months of this year was well below the 12 percent it
aims to reach in 2016 and a far cry from the 20 percent returns
enjoyed before the crisis.
Deutsche's investment banking strategy calls for it to
vacuum up activities abandoned by retreating European
competitors. But with interest rates set to remain at record
lows for some time in Europe, the plan has turned into an
expensive waiting game for investors.
Shares in the bank, which dropped on Tuesday to a two-month
low and which in October fell to their lowest since 2012, were
up 3.3 percent by 1147 GMT versus a 2.1 percent rise in the
European sector.
But the shares have fallen 23 percent this year compared
with a 4 percent fall in the sector.
