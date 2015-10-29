FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank said
it was reducing its workforce by 15,000 as new Chief Executive
John Cryan seeks to improve returns at Germany's biggest bank.
The lender said it would axe 9,000 full-time jobs and 6,000
external contractor positions.
Separately, it plans to dispose of assets with a
4-billion-euro ($4.37 billion) cost base and 20,000 jobs over
the next 24 months.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that
as part of its revamp, Deutsche aims to cut about 23,000
jobs, or roughly a quarter of its workforce, by reducing
technology activities and spinning off its Postbank
unit.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)