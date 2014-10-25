* 41-year-old lawyer found dead on Oct. 20 -WSJ

* Calogero Gambino worked for German bank for 11 years

* Gambino negotiated on Libor, currency probes

BERLIN, Oct 25 Calogero Gambino, a senior Deutsche Bank regulatory lawyer, has been found dead in New York in what appears to have been a suicide, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing New York City officials and other sources.

The 41-year-old man was found early on Oct. 20 hanging by the neck from a stairway banister, the newspaper said.

Gambino, an associate general counsel and a managing director who worked for the German bank for 11 years, was found by his wife and pronounced dead by medical practitioners at the scene, according to the paper.

He had been closely involved in negotiating legal issues for Deutsche Bank such as a probe by regulators of banks over allegations they manipulated the Libor benchmark interest rate as well as currency markets, the newspaper said.

He was also an associate at a private law firm and a regulatory enforcement lawyer between 1997 and 1999, the Wall Street Journal said, citing Gambino's LinkedIn profile and conference biographies.

Germany's biggest lender, which has already paid 6.1 billion euros ($7.73 billion) in fines and settlements in the past two and a half years, expects to post litigation costs of 894 million euros alone for the third quarter of 2014.

Earlier this year, former Deutsche Bank manager William Broeksmit, who had close ties to co-chief executive Anshu Jain, had been found dead at his London home in what also appeared to have been a suicide.

(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)