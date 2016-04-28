FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board's integrity committee, will resign.

Thoma's resignation comes days after a dispute in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board surfaced Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung over what some members viewed as Thoma's over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled in. reported.

As Deutsche Bank's counsel Thoma was responsible for coordinating responses by managers to regulators investigating the bank's role in interest rate-rigging and precious metals price-fixing scandals.

"He exaggerates when he demands ever wider (internal) investigations and ever more lawyers are deployed," Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, quoted deputy supervisory board head Alfred Herling as saying.

Deutsche Bank said in the statement that Thoma, whose term was due to expire in 2018, will conclude his duties on May 28, which is in accordance with the bank's terms of reference.

He will resign from the integrity committee effective immediately. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by James Dalgleish)