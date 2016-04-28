FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Bank
said on Thursday Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board's
integrity committee, will resign.
Thoma's resignation comes days after a dispute in Deutsche
Bank's supervisory board surfaced Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung over what some members viewed as Thoma's
over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled
in. reported.
As Deutsche Bank's counsel Thoma was responsible for
coordinating responses by managers to regulators investigating
the bank's role in interest rate-rigging and precious metals
price-fixing scandals.
"He exaggerates when he demands ever wider (internal)
investigations and ever more lawyers are deployed," Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, quoted deputy supervisory board head
Alfred Herling as saying.
Deutsche Bank said in the statement that Thoma, whose term
was due to expire in 2018, will conclude his duties on May 28,
which is in accordance with the bank's terms of reference.
He will resign from the integrity committee effective
immediately.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by James Dalgleish)