* Supervisory board member investigating scandals resigns
* Deutsche Bank pledges to pursue misconduct probes
* Shareholders to raise questions at annual meeting
(Adds source comment, detail, context)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Bank
appears headed for another stormy shareholder meeting in three
weeks' time following public squabbling in its supervisory board
and the ejection of the board's member tasked with clearing up
past scandals.
Germany's biggest lender, struggling to extract itself from
regulatory and legal tangles that have already cost it billions
of dollars, announced late on Thursday the resignation Georg
Thoma, a top financial lawyer who headed the supervisory board's
Integrity Committee.
Thoma's resignation comes days after a dispute in the
supervisory board surfaced in a German newspaper over what some
members viewed as Thoma's over-zealousness in tackling the
scandals.
Weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung had quoted
deputy supervisory board head Alfred Herling as saying Thoma had
demanded ever-wider internal investigations, involving
increasing numbers of lawyers.
Deutsche Bank will face questions over the issue at its
annual shareholder meeting on May 19, said Klaus Nieding, Vice
President of shareholder advocacy group DSW.
"It is absurd that the supervisory board was no longer in
agreement on the amount of supervision needed," Nieding said,
adding that Thoma's resignation was probably the right move,
given the degree of internal conflict.
"However, we will not allow the wheels to be turned back in
clarifying the scandals," he added.
Deutsche Bank did not give a reason for the departure of
Thoma, whose committee was responsible for probes of former
executive board members' behaviour in clearing up the bank's
role in an interest rate-rigging scandal, where Deutsche Bank's
cooperation with authorities was criticised.
"The supervisory board is determined to continue its work of
investigating possible misconduct and to draw lessons for the
future," the board's chairman, Paul Achleitner, said in the
statement announcing Thoma's resignation.
A person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday
the supervisory board's nominating committee had unanimously
agreed to ask Thoma to resign, with the full board voting in
favour of that move in a telephone conference on Thursday.
"You had the impression that Mr Thoma was not interested in
a solution but rather in an investigation of the investigation,"
the person said. "There was a climate of mistrust."
Deutsche Bank said Thoma, whose term was due to expire in
2018, will conclude his duties on May 28, in the week following
the shareholder meeting.
Thoma was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould, Andreas Kroener
and Alexander Huebner; Editing by James Dalgleish and Giles
Elgood)