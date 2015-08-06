FRANKFURT Aug 6 Deutsche Bank has
fired two senior trading executives of its securitized products
division over alleged lax supervision of more junior staff, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The move comes more than a month after Deutsche dismissed
two New York-based junior traders, who allegedly lied to clients
over the pricing of commercial mortgage bonds, the paper
reported.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
U.S. investigators have been probing communication between
traders and their clients on suspicion that some traders
sometimes lie to customers to maximize their own profits.
Last year, a former Jefferies managing director convicted of
defrauding investors who traded mortgage bonds through a
government program established in response to the 2008 financial
crisis was sentenced to two years in prison.
