FRANKFURT, March 11 Deutsche Bank has
warned that volatile financial markets in the first quarter,
normally a strong season for banks, posed a challenge for the
entire sector.
"Deutsche Bank is no exception to this. Nonetheless, in this
period of market turbulence, Deutsche Bank remains very solid,"
Chief Executive John Cryan said in the lender's annual report
published on Friday.
Deutsche Bank's comments chime with those of other
investment banks, which have cautioned investors to expect lower
results for the first three months as customers issued less debt
and equity on fears about the state of the global economy.
Citigroup earlier this week said that its
first-quarter investment banking revenue is off by 25 percent
compared with the strong year-earlier period, as both trading
and new issuance have been impacted by the market rout.
JPMorgan last month signalled a rough first quarter
with double-digit declines in investment banking revenues as
companies are either shying away from or unable to issue debt
and equity and investors are reluctant to take on more
risk.
After posting a record loss for 2015 Cryan in late January
urged investors to be patient with his revamp of Germany's
largest lender.
While Cryan has embarked on a mission to clean up the bank
and put past scandals behind it, he faces an uphill battle in
light of stubbornly low interest rates, plummeting oil prices,
pressure from regulators and a slowdown in China.
Despite vows to bring down costs, Deutsche Bank's total
compensation for employees increased 5 percent to 10.5 billion
euros ($11.7 billion) in 2015 as the number of employees rose by
3,000 to 101,104.
The lender said it hired specialists for compliance, legal,
and audit functions as well as in areas it has identified as
growth businesses.
However, most staff faced bonus cuts. Total 2015 variable
compensation was down 17 percent at 2.4 billion euros, while it
decreased 20 percent in the investment bank. Management board
members' bonuses were scrapped altogether.
Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen took home a total of 3.8 million
euros last year while Cryan, who took the helm only in July,
pocketed 1.9 million euros.
