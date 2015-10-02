FRANKFURT Oct 2 Deutsche Bank is planning to invest more into control systems to help it better understand its customers and to prevent new cases of money laundering, an executive at Germany's largest lender told Reuters.

"The regulatory requirements are rising, that is a big challenge for all banks," Werner Steinmueller, head of the lender's Global Transaction Banking (GTB) business said on Friday, adding that the bank plans to gradually double its annual investment of 100 million euros ($112.9 million) in the business.

($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Kathrin Jones; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)