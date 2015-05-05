MUNICH May 5 German prosecutors have widened an
investigation of Deutsche Bank executives over the
2002 collapse of the Kirch media empire to include the bank's
former chief operating officer Hermann-Josef Lamberti, a Munich
judge said on Tuesday.
Adding Lamberti, who left Deutsche Bank in 2012, raises to
nine the number of bank executives past and present to be
investigated in the 13-year-old saga.
Five are currently on trial accused of misleading
investigators in connection with the collapse of the Kirch
group. Lamberti has not been charged with anything.
Judge Peter Noll told the courtroom Lamberti had declined to
exercise his right to speak, in the first official indication
that he had been pulled into the Kirch case.
It was the second day of proceedings in one of the most
high-profile corporate cases in post-war Germany.
Lamberti's lawyer declined to comment. Deutsche Bank also
declined to comment, but said: "The presumption of innocence
applies to all former and current members of the management
board."
Separately, the bank's co-CEO Juergen Fitschen put his plans
to speak to the court on hold, with his lawyer saying
prosecutors had withheld evidence.
Fitschen and his predecessor Josef Ackermann, who led
Deutsche Bank as CEO for 10 years up to 2012, were expected to
address the court on Tuesday.
The trial began last week with the five defendants accused
of giving misleading evidence in connection with Kirch's
bankruptcy in 2002, including former Deutsche Bank CEO Rolf
Breuer.
But they objected, saying prosecutors had not shared all
evidence in their possession, making it difficult to understand
the charges and possible contradictions within them.
"Before Mr. Fitschen can make a statement it needs to be
established without any doubt how the accusations of deception
concern him," said Fitschen's lawyer Barbara Livonius.
Prosecutors said they had shared everything. "The prosecutor
never withheld any documentation of any kind," said prosecutor
Stephan Necknig.
The closely watched case threatens to become a distraction
for Fitschen, charged with leading a restructuring of Deutsche
Bank announced in April that has left investors disappointed.
Fitschen, 66, has vowed to fight the criminal allegations,
which follow a civil suit brought by heirs of late media magnate
Leo Kirch. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Fitschen and his co-defendants, including former Deutsche
management board members Clemens Boersig and Tessen von
Heydebreck, are obliged to attend weekly hearings scheduled to
run until September. All have denied the charges.
After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled the
civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about
925 million euros ($1 billion).
