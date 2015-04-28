By Thomas Atkins
MUNICH, April 28 Deutsche Bank co-chief
executive Juergen Fitschen went on trial on Tuesday accused of
giving misleading evidence in connection with the collapse of
the Kirch media empire in a case that could prove a major
distraction for a bank pursuing a strategic revamp.
In one of the highest-profile corporate trials in Germany,
Fitschen has vowed to fight allegations he gave misleading
testimony in a civil suit brought by heirs of the late media
magnate Leo Kirch. The case is scheduled to run at least to
September.
The trial opens the day after Fitschen and co-chief
executive Anshu Jain unveiled one of the biggest restructuring
plans in Deutsche Bank's history and less than a week after the
bank pled guilty to rigging interest rates and agreed to pay a
$2.5 billion fine to U.S. and UK regulators.
The prosecutor alleges that Fitschen, 66, testified in the
civil suit in a way to avoid discrediting fellow bankers so that
the case against Deutsche Bank would be dismissed, according to
a prosecutor's media statement released in September 2014.
Deutsche Bank settled the civil suit in February 2014 in a
deal that cost the bank about 925 million euros ($1 billion) and
ended 12 years of legal wrangling.
"I don't know why I'm being charged," Fitschen said on
Monday as the bank unveiled its Strategy 2020. [ID: nL5N0XL42T]
"I neither lied nor deceived," he said earlier.
Fitschen is not only the co-CEO of Germany's flagship bank
but the head of Germany's national banking lobby BdB, a
high-profile position that puts him in close contact with
regulators and policymakers.
He has rejected an offer from the prosecutor to settle the
case out of court with a fine, sources close to the matter said.
The trial will see Fitschen joined on the defendants' bench
by former Deutsche CEOs Josef Ackermann and Rolf Breuer and two
former management board members, Clemens Boersig and Tessen von
Heydebreck.
Fitschen and Anshu Jain took over as co-CEOs in 2012 and
their tenure has been marked by weak returns and a share price
that has trailed rivals. The bank has been dogged by legal woes,
including investigations into possible manipulation of benchmark
currency rates and dealings with Iran, as the duo work to trim
down the group's universal business model.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed the country's largest lender
for his group's demise, setting off one of Germany's most
acrimonious corporate disputes.
Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it was its policy not to
comment on ongoing litigation and repeated an earlier stance
that it is "convinced that any suspicion against Juergen
Fitschen will be shown to be unfounded."
"The presumption of innocence applies to all former and
current management board members," the bank has said previously.
