By Thomas Atkins
MUNICH, April 28 Deutsche Bank co-CEO
Juergen Fitschen went on trial on Tuesday accused of giving
misleading evidence in connection with the 2002 collapse of the
Kirch media empire, a case that could prove a distraction for
the bank as it presses ahead with a strategic overhaul.
Fitschen, 66, has vowed to fight the criminal allegations,
which follow a civil suit brought by heirs of late media magnate
Leo Kirch. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The trial started a day after Fitschen and co-CEO Anshu Jain
unveiled a long-awaited revamp that foresees a paring back of
Deutsche's investment bank and the sale of its Postbank retail
division via a stock market listing.
Fitschen and his co-defendants, including former Deutsche
CEOs Josef Ackermann and Rolf Breuer, are obliged to attend
weekly hearings that are due to run at least until September.
"It's very difficult and highly unfortunate timing for the
bank," said Christopher Wheeler of Atlantic Equities.
At the start of the trial, in the same Munich court where
Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and a neo-Nazi murder cell
were tried in recent years, prosecutor Christiane Serini said
Fitschen and his co-defendants had misled an appeals court in
order to avoid paying damages sought by Kirch.
All five have denied the charges.
"Fitschen offered vague and inconclusive evidence at his
hearing," Serini told the court, packed with five judges, a
phalanx of lawyers and dozens of reporters.
Fitschen leafed through documents as the charges were read
out but did not speak to the court.
"Mr. Fitschen will answer the complaint and explain that the
charges made against him are unfounded," his lawyer Hanns Feigen
said in his opening statement.
"Please understand that Mr Fitschen will answer questions
posed by the court but under no circumstances will he answer
questions posed by the prosecution, said Feigen, who has
defended other high-profile figures including Bayern Munich
president Uli Hoeness and Porsche boss Wendelin Wiedeking.
After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled the
civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about
925 million euros ($1 billion).
Fitschen has rejected an offer from the prosecutor to settle
his case out of court with a fine, sources say. On Monday he
said: "I don't know why I'm being charged".
SHARES FALL
Deutsche Bank shares fell over 4 percent on Monday and were
down nearly that amount on Tuesday as investors worried that the
overhaul plans were not ambitious enough and questioned the lack
detail.
Fitschen is not only co-CEO of Germany's flagship bank but
is head of the banking lobby BdB, a high-profile position that
puts him in close contact with regulators and policymakers.
In addition to Fitschen, Ackermann and Breuer, two former
management board members of Deutsche, Clemens Boersig and Tessen
von Heydebreck, are on trial.
Fitschen and Jain took over as co-CEOs in 2012 and their
tenure has been marked by weak returns and a share price that
has trailed rivals. The bank has been dogged by legal woes,
including investigations into possible manipulation of benchmark
currency rates and dealings with Iran.
After initially sticking with an expensive universal banking
model, the duo have reined in their ambitions and worked to trim
Deutsche's operations.
In the dual-CEO structure, Fitschen would normally take the
lead in selling the new strategy to a sceptical audience. But
the trial could put pressure on Jain to take a more active role.
"The trial adds another layer of pressure on the current
management who are already under pressure from the restructuring
plan," said a European equity analyst who declined to be named.
"They have zero scope for failure."
Leo Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed Breuer for triggering
his group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a
2002 television interview. For years, Kirch sought to recoup
about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages
Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it was "convinced that any
suspicion against Juergen Fitschen will be shown to be
unfounded."
