FRANKFURT, June 4 Germany's largest bank has
failed to respond to a request from Democrats on a U.S. House of
Representatives panel for details about U.S. President Donald
Trump's possible ties to Russia, a Democratic staffer said on
Sunday.
Several Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services
Committee sent a letter last month to John Cryan, Chief
Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, seeking details
that might show if Trump's loans for his real estate business
were backed by the Russian government.
The letter asked for details of internal reviews of Trump's
transactions and gave the prominent German bank until Friday to
respond. The bank's response did not address any of the numerous
questions posed in the letter and its Frankfurt headquarters
declined to comment, as it has in the past.
"Deutsche Bank’s outside counsel has confirmed receipt of
our May 23, 2017, letter but did not provide substantive
responses to our requests," a Democratic member of the staff
told Reuters in an email on condition of anonymity.
The congressional inquiry is also seeking information about
a Russian "mirror trading" scheme that allowed $10 billion to
flow out of Russia.
"Congress remains in the dark on whether loans Deutsche Bank
made to President Trump were guaranteed by the Russian
government, or were in any way connected to Russia," the
Democrats wrote in their request to Deutsche Bank.
"It is critical that you provide this committee with the
information necessary to assess the scope, findings and
conclusions of your internal reviews," they said.
The Democrats cannot compel Deutsche Bank to hand over the
information. The House committee has the power to subpoena the
documents, but Republican committee members - who make up the
majority of the panel - would have to cooperate.
No Republicans have signed the document request.
Citing media reports, the Democrats had called for the bank
to hand over any documents tied to internal reviews of Trump’s
personal accounts at the bank. They also said the bank should
state publicly that it had reviewed both the "mirror trading"
scheme and Trump’s accounts.
Mirror trading involved buying stocks, for example, in
Moscow in rubles, with related parties selling the same stocks
shortly thereafter through a bank's London branch.
The House panel request to Deutsche Bank came as Trump was
mired in controversy over FBI and congressional probes into
alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election
and potential collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.
Moscow has denied the allegations, and Trump has denied any
collusion.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Tom Heneghan)