FRANKFURT Jan 12 Deutsche Bank aims
to become one of the world's top five wealth managers, it said
in a memo to staff on Tuesday, after losing ground to rivals
over the last couple of years.
It did not detail how it would do achieve this, but Fabrizio
Campelli, global head of Wealth Management, said in the note
that Deutsche Bank's priorities were investing to minimise risks
in a "challenging regulatory and control environment", investing
in a modern and resilient operating model and building the
business around the needs of its clients.
Deutsche Bank previously set out the goal of becoming a top
five wealth manager in 2012, but its ranking dropped to 12th
from 8th between 2012 and 2014, according to Scorpio
Partnership, a market research and strategy consultancy.
Scorpio's latest rankings, for 2014, have UBS,
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Credit Suisse
and Royal Bank of Canada occupying the top
five global positions.
John Cryan, who took charge as co-CEO of Germany's biggest
bank in July, is under pressure to overhaul Deutsche, which is
struggling to end costly litigation from past scandals and adapt
to tighter banking rules.
Deutsche Bank has been restructuring its business, not only
splitting its investment bank in two, but also dividing its
wealth management business into one arm looking after its super
rich clients and another focusing solely on institutional
clients and funds.
Deutsche Bank has transferred some 340 billion euros ($369
billion) in assets under management held by private banking
clients as of September 2015, which had been part of the asset
and wealth management arm, into its retail banking unit.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
