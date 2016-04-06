FRANKFURT, April 6 Deutsche Bank has
suspended five wealth management executives, a source familiar
with the matter said.
As part of an internal investigation, Deutsche Bank found
that three Geneva-based and two Frankfurt-based staff in its
wealth management business serving the Middle East and Africa
may have violated rules, the source said, echoing a report by
online publication Inside Paradeplatz.
No clients suffered damage due to their actions, the source
said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
