BERLIN, July 11 Deutsche Bank's Asset and Wealth Management business is on track meet its profit target of 1.7 billion euros ($1.90 billion) this year and is looking at expanding in Asia, the United States and London, the boss of its German operations told a newspaper.

The asset management arm is one of the areas that Deutsche Bank wants to invest in as part of a major restructuring.

"I see enormous potential for the profit that Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management can contribute to the group," Joachim Haeger said in an interview with German paper Boersen Zeitung published on Saturday.

Haeger said that while the business had already achieved an impressive turnaround, he could not rule out further restructuring measures as part of the group revamp.

He said the division, currently number 4 in the sector in Europe, wanted to become the market leader in Europe. ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)