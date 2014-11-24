BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
Nov 24 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Says invests in a management buyout in Huhtamaki Films
* Says debt-free purchase price for the company amounts to 141 million euros
* Says will hold 17 pct in Huhtamaki Films and invest 12.5 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1uuWvNx Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 52.2 percent y/y at 404.8 million yuan ($58.80 million)