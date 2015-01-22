Jan 22 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Says distribution (2013/2014: recommended) dividend 2.00 euros per share: base dividend 0.40 euros per share and surplus dividend 1.60 euros per share

* Ended its 2013/2014 financial year posting consolidated net income of 47.8 million euros

* FY 2013/2014 net income of 47.8 million euros

* Expects consolidated net income in 2014/2015 to slightly exceed that of the preceding year by up to ten percent Source text: bit.ly/1JbXRH3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)