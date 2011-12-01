FRANKFURT Dec 1 Deutsche Bank's unit BHF is targeting a pretax return on total capital of 10-15 percent in the medium term to boost its appeal to suitors, a German paper cited a top executive as saying on Thursday.

The bank, which Deutsche Bank is trying to sell, has come to an agreement with labour representatives on job cuts to achieve the return target, BHF head Bjoern Hendrik Robens told daily Handelsblatt.

Having reduced its exposure to government bonds of the most indebted euro zone countries to zero -- Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain -- BHF has boosted its Tier 1 capital ratio to 15 percent, Robens added.

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.

Its initial plan to sell BHF to LGT, owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in April after the deal was blocked by German regulator BaFin.

In July, RHJ International said it was in exclusive negotiations with Deutsche Bank to acquire BHF with the support of co-investors. But sources told Reuters recently that talks stalled after German regulator Bafin asked RHJ International to withdraw its offer.

BHF is a 150-year-old institution whose businesses include private banking, asset management, corporate lending and brokerage. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)