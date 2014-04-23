AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
LONDON, April 23 Deutsche Boerse's settlement arm Clearstream has expanded its post-trade services for hedge funds by acquiring an Ireland-based business from fund administration provider Citco.
Clearstream has agreed to buy Citco's hedge fund custody processing business based in Cork, southern Ireland - which processes complex trade orders from financial institutions to hedge funds - for a "sum in the mid double digit million euro range", the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
No further financial details of the transaction were disclosed.
Under the terms of the deal, 300 Citco employees will transfer to Clearstream, doubling the size of the settlement company's hedge fund processing division. Clearstream will also license Citco's custody IT infrastructure.
Clearstream launched the service three years ago aiming to roll out its automated and standardised system for routing trade orders to hedge funds, as well as mutual funds.
Philippe Seyll, head of investment funds services at Clearstream, said its clients had become comfortable again with alternative investment funds after retreating from them at the height of the financial crisis.
Appetite to invest in more sophisticated instruments was still growing and the division was expected to expand further in the future, he added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig