FRANKFURT May 16 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse is considering launching an
exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a partner that would allow
investors to bet on the implications of Britain's decision to
leave the European Union for UK corporates.
"We have been approached to design indices that identify
companies who can benefit from Brexit – and those who would
suffer most from a hard Brexit," Matteo Andreetto, head of
Deutsche Boerse's Stoxx unit, told Reuters.
Deutsche Boerse already has indices such as the True
Exposure UK Indices, which mirror the dependence of companies on
the UK market.
"There is no listed instrument on these indices yet. But
there is lot of interest and we might launch such products with
a partner soon," Andreetto said.
