FRANKFURT May 15 International efforts to more strictly regulate financial markets in the wake of the 2007-2009 credit crisis will stimulate Deutsche Boerse's business, the German exchange operator's chief executive said.

"The current re-regulation of markets will ultimately strengthen our position," CEO Reto Francioni said in the text of a speech to Deutsche Boerse's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Efforts to shift derivatives clearing onto regulated exchanges and customers' increasing need for sophisticated securities and liquidity management will play to Deutsche Boerse's strengths, Francioni said.

Deutsche Boerse, which has also launched an effort to build business in Asia, expects to see revenue rise by 20-40 percent to between 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and 2.7 billion euros by 2017.

Over-the-counter derivatives clearing and Asia together should contribute about 300-375 million euros to that revenue goal, he said.

