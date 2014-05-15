FRANKFURT May 15 International efforts to more
strictly regulate financial markets in the wake of the 2007-2009
credit crisis will stimulate Deutsche Boerse's
business, the German exchange operator's chief executive said.
"The current re-regulation of markets will ultimately
strengthen our position," CEO Reto Francioni said in the text of
a speech to Deutsche Boerse's annual shareholder meeting on
Thursday.
Efforts to shift derivatives clearing onto regulated
exchanges and customers' increasing need for sophisticated
securities and liquidity management will play to Deutsche
Boerse's strengths, Francioni said.
Deutsche Boerse, which has also launched an effort to build
business in Asia, expects to see revenue rise by 20-40 percent
to between 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and 2.7 billion
euros by 2017.
Over-the-counter derivatives clearing and Asia together
should contribute about 300-375 million euros to that revenue
goal, he said.
