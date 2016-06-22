FRANKFURT, June 22 Activist investor Artisan Partners has taken a 3.03 percent stake in Deutsche Boerse , the German stock exchange operator said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse is in the midst of combining with British peer London Stock Exchange, whose shareholders will vote on the proposed $30 billion merger next month.

Artisan Partners was not immediately available for comment.

Another activist hedge fund, TCI, is backing plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and LSE, fund founder Chris Hohn had told a German magazine in May. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)