FRANKFURT May 13 Deutsche Boerse's
incoming chief executive is banking on Asia boosting the
financial market operator's business in the coming years, he
said on Wednesday.
"The Asian-Pacific markets offer interesting opportunities,"
Carsten Kengeter, who worked in China for several years, told
shareholders.
Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other
services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex
Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the
company to seek business opportunities abroad.
Among other moves it is setting up a new clearing house in
Singapore and has sought cooperation with the Shanghai Stock
Exchange (SSE).
Deutsche Boerse in October named Kengeter, a former head of
investment banking at Swiss bank UBS, as its new chief
executive from June 1, replacing Swiss national Reto Francioni.
It is counting on Kengeter to raise both the profile and
prospects of the bourse, whose past efforts to expand through
major acquisitions have repeatedly been stymied.
