FRANKFURT May 26 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is set to unveil a joint venture with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SEE) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFE) aimed at easing European investors' access to Chinese shares and ETFs, two people familiar with the plans said.

The joint venture, which could be made public as early as Wednesday, will be based in Frankfurt and ensure that a range of renminbi-denominated financial products will be available for trading, the people said.

The deal crystallises an important part of the partnership plans between Deutsche Boerse and the Chinese exchanges reported by Reuters in October, but further areas of cooperation are also being explored, as the German exchange seeks a stronger footing in the Chinese market, the people added.

"A central goal for Deutsche Boerse is to expand its cooperation with China," one of the people said.

Deutsche Boerse's Deputy Chief Executive Andreas Preuss said in February the project was going according to plan.

The group, which aims to double revenues from its Asian activities from just over 100 million euros ($109 million) now to around 200 million euros by 2017, declined comment on Tuesday. The SEE and CFFE did not respond to requests for comment.

Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel told Reuters last month that German firms with an interest in China ought to make greater efforts to do business in renminbi.

Under a March 2014 agreement between the two countries' central banks, Germany was granted the right to establish Europe's first settlement hub for payments in the Chinese currency previously processed in fully convertible currencies.

But only around 50 finance firm have opened yuan accounts since the Frankfurt platform was launched in November. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Alison Williams)