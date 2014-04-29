FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Boerse has no plans to issue convertible bonds at this stage, its Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer told a conference call on Tuesday.

The German exchange operator has asked its shareholders for permission to issue convertible bonds, which can be converted into equity capital, as an additional potential financing alternative.

Deutsche Boerse holds its annual meeting of shareholders on May 15. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)