BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Boerse has no plans to issue convertible bonds at this stage, its Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer told a conference call on Tuesday.
The German exchange operator has asked its shareholders for permission to issue convertible bonds, which can be converted into equity capital, as an additional potential financing alternative.
Deutsche Boerse holds its annual meeting of shareholders on May 15. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.