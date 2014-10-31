* Carsten Kengeter to take CEO role on June 1, 2015
* Headed UBS Investment Bank, also worked at Goldman Sachs
* Room for big M&A to boost growth seen limited
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Deutsche Boerse is
counting on its new chief executive to raise both the profile
and prospects of the German exchange operator, which has seen
its efforts at strategic mergers repeatedly stymied.
Appointed on Oct. 27, Carsten Kengeter, a former head of
investment banking at Swiss lender UBS, will join
Deutsche Boerse next April and become CEO on June 1.
The suave 47 year-old already enjoys a reputation as
communicative and approachable from his years at UBS, where in
the wake of the Lehman collapse, he had the tough task of
cutting jobs in the investment banking business that he earlier
helped to expand. Though described as understated by a
colleague, he was also amongst UBS's highest earners - with a
9.3 million Swiss franc ($9.7 million) pay packet - in 2010.
His management style marks a contrast to current CEO Reto
Francioni, a Swiss national who has shown a preference for
private conversation far from the public spotlight during his
near-decade at the helm of the exchange.
"I assume he will be more present than Francioni was in
Frankfurt and will be more involved in current debates," said
one source close to the exchange, who was not authorised to
speak publicly on the issue.
Deutsche Boerse stands to gain from helping to frame policy
discussion on rule changes like regulating high frequency
trading to promoting start up companies or moving derivatives
onto regulated exchanges like itself.
BROAD VIEW
Since leaving UBS last year, Kengeter has been looking at
the source of financial risk and the policy response to it, as a
visiting professor at the LSE in London, where he lives with his
wife and three children.
His broad view will be handy as he tries to reverse a slide
in volumes and margins at Germany's largest financial exchange,
where net profit fell by a quarter in each of the last two
years.
Kengeter, from the Swabia region in southern Germany reputed
for the industriousness and frugality of its people, speaks a
number of mainly European languages and once held a town hall
meeting in Chinese.
He will draw on his experience as co-head of Goldman Sachs'
Asian trading business from 2005 to 2008 to bolster activity in
the Far East, which Deutsche Boerse has targeted for investment.
"Kengeter could very well build cooperation deals in Asia,"
said one large investor, suggesting that Deutsche Boerse could
also buy into indexes, like peer the London Stock Exchange
has done with U.S. index compiler and asset management
firm Frank Russell.
The LSE, Deutsche Boerse's main competitor, has been praised
by analysts for diversifying its revenue sources and its shares
have more than doubled over the last two years, while Deutsche
Boerse's have risen by less than 30 percent.
POWERFUL RESISTANCE
Neither a major shift in strategy nor a large takeover is
likely to be on the cards, investors and company insiders said,
pointing out that the Economy Ministry of the State of Hesse,
where Deutsche Boerse is based, would look askance at transfer
of jobs or decision-making powers outside of the region.
When Deutsche Boerse wanted to merge with the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE) in 2012, Hesse's then Economy Minister Dieter
Posch was set to veto the deal, if EU antitrust authorities in
Brussels had not done the job for him.
Hesse's current Economy Minister and Green party member,
Tarek Al-Wazir, sees Deutsche Boerse as important in maintaining
Frankfurt's role as a financial centre.
"Deutsche Boerse is and remains a political enterprise,"
said one person familiar with the situation.
While Kengeter's trading experience will give him deep
understanding of what customers expect from Deutsche Boerse,
there are a lot of aspects of the exchange's business that are
new to him, one person close to the company said.
Some investors also warned against saluting Kengeter's reign
too early. "Francioni is not universally loved but he knows the
terrain intimately and took many important decisions, for
example in expanding securities clearing and custody business,"
one investor said.
(1 US dollar = 0.9639 Swiss franc)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Laura Noonan and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)