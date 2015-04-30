FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Boerse will think about returning cash to shareholders by buying back its own shares if trading volumes show substantial improvement, the German exchange operator's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Share buybacks are generally part of our capital management policy - and for 2015 - so we would consider share buybacks for the case that we see a continued material improvement of volumes," Gregor Pottmeyer told a conference call with analysts.

The company looks at both top and bottom line developments when making decisions about its capital management policy, he added.

Deutsche Boerse raised its net revenue and earnings forecasts for 2015 late on Wednesday after reporting a strong jump in trading volumes in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)