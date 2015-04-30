FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Boerse
will think about returning cash to shareholders by buying back
its own shares if trading volumes show substantial improvement,
the German exchange operator's chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
"Share buybacks are generally part of our capital management
policy - and for 2015 - so we would consider share buybacks for
the case that we see a continued material improvement of
volumes," Gregor Pottmeyer told a conference call with analysts.
The company looks at both top and bottom line developments
when making decisions about its capital management policy, he
added.
Deutsche Boerse raised its net revenue and earnings
forecasts for 2015 late on Wednesday after reporting a strong
jump in trading volumes in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)