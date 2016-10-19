BERLIN Oct 19 Deutsche Boerse said its unit Clearstream will "vigorously" defend itself after being named in a court case in the United States involving Iran's central bank, Bank Markazi.

The plaintiffs in the case included claims against Clearstream based on its historical relationship with Bank Markazi as a customer, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"Clearstream believes the complaint against it to be without merit. Clearstream will take all necessary and appropriate measures to vigorously defend itself," Deutsche Boerse said in the statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)