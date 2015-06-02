FRANKFURT, June 2 Deutsche Boerse
plans to open a derivatives exchange alongside its planned
clearing house in Singapore as part of the German exchange
operator's effort to expand business in Asia, it said on
Tuesday.
Deutsche Boerse has already submitted its application to
regulatory authorities and the exchange should begin operations
in the second quarter of next year, it said in presentation
slides for an investor day in London.
Deutsche Boerse has been working to expand its footprint in
fast-growing Asia and got permission earlier this year to set up
a clearing house in Singapore that is expected to begin
operations in 2016.
Last week it also announced that it had agreed to set up a
joint venture with Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial
Future Exchange to develop and market Chinese shares and ETFs
for investors outside mainland China.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)